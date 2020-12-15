MSNBC’s Reid: Mo Brooks Is Acting Like the ‘Old Dixiecrats Revived’

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid said Tuesday on her show “The ReidOut” that Rep. Mo Brooks’ (R-AL) upcoming attempt to challenge the Electoral College was like “seeing the old Dixiecrats revived.”

While addressing House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), Reid said, “I want to ask about Mo Brooks and attempt, it feels to me like we are seeing the old Dixiecrats revived in the party. It feels like the old behavior. They are talking about holding a show vote to essentially try to negate the result of the election. Which they can’t do but make them get on the record.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN