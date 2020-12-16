Franklin Graham to Those ‘Discouraged’ Due to Coronavirus: Trust in God — ‘It Will Change Your Life Forever’

Samaritan’s Purse president Rev. Franklin Graham on Wednesday shared a message about faith and hope heading into the upcoming Christmas holiday.

With many people “discouraged” this Christmas due to the coronavirus and the lockdowns instituted to help mitigate the spread of the virus, Graham highlighted how God loves each and every person. He encouraged anyone who has not called upon God to do so because “it will change your life forever.”

“You know, there are many people that are so afraid and so discouraged this Christmas,” Graham told FNC’s “Fox & Friends.” “Many people are alone because of the virus, but I want people to know that God loves them and that God cares for them, and He sent his Son, Jesus Christ, from heaven to this Earth at Christmas. And He came not to condemn the world but to save the world. Ainsley, we’re all sinners, and our sins separate us from God. And God doesn’t want us to be separated, so He sent His son at Christmas to take our sins and 33 years later to die on a cross and shed His blood for our sins, and then God raised him to life.”

He continued, “Jesus Christ isn’t dead. He’s alive. And He’ll come into any heart that is willing to invite Him and trust Him and put their faith in Him. He will forgive our sins and heal us. And this Christmas season, we’ve never had a Christmas season like this in history, where the world is locked down. People are afraid. People are scared. I want people to know that God has not forgotten them, and God loves them very, very much. And I would encourage people, if you have never trusted Jesus Christ as your savior, do it today. Just say, ‘God, I’ve sinned. I’m sorry. I believe Jesus is your son, and I want to trust Him as my savior. And I want to invite Him to come into my life.’ And if you just pay a simple prayer like that, God will hear, and it will change your life forever.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent