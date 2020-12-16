Kennedy: D.C. ‘Managerial Elite’ Don’t Respect Ideas of the Governed, Think They Are Better Than Them

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) weighed in on the Georgia Senate race and warned about the governing philosophies of Democrats, which could be a product of a win by Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

If Warnock and Ossoff defeat Sens. David Perdue (R-GA) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), it will pave the way for Democrats to take control of the U.S. Senate.

“I think the race is close,” he said. I’m not sure I believe the polls. I’m not saying they’re not right. But I am saying that in our last election, the pollsters made those late-night psychic hotlines look respectable. My sense is it is very close. And I think every time, Dick, Harry, John, and Julie now today understands what this race is about. It’s about sending to good people from Georgia, the United States Senate, but it’s also about the Senate majority. And I think Mr. Warnock and Mr. Ossoff are part of the New Democratic Party. Now, that — that’s — they’re entitled of their opinion and party affiliation. But it’s no secret that the Democratic Party has taken a hard left and kept driving. I think Mr. Ossoff and Mr. Warnock will fit right in with their colleagues in Washington, D.C. on the Democratic aisle — side of the aisle. And the people, the good people of Georgia, have got to ask themselves the hard questions. They’ve got to ask themselves, do they really want to be governed by people who honestly believe in a soul-crushing, job-killing, neo-socialist agenda?”

“Do they really want to be governed by people who want to defund the police?” Kennedy continued. “I know many of my Democratic colleagues now deny that, but they’ve said it repeatedly. The people of Georgia have got to ask themselves if they really want to be governed by people who are obsessed with race, and gender, and sexuality. We are — we’re human beings with souls. We’re individuals. We’re more than our race, our gender, our sexual. But many of my — many people in Washington now believe they can look at you. They can look at your race, look at your gender, look at your sexuality, and tell everything they need to know about you. They’ll know everything they need to know. And I just don’t believe that. And finally, the people of Georgia, it — they’ve got to ask themselves if they really do want to be governed by people who don’t respect their ideas and who think they are better than them. And that’s the attitude of the managerial elite, Washington, D.C., which is dominated by Democrats, they do. They think — they think they’re smarter and more virtuous than the American people than most Americans. They really don’t care about working Americans unless they’re part of some specific minority that they, the Democrats, deem worthy. And that to me is what’s issue in this race.”

