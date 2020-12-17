Biden: Can Work with GOP Despite Being ‘Angry’ over Hunter Accusations

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” President-Elect Joe Biden stated that while he can still work with Republicans, that “doesn’t mean I’m not angry” about the attacks on his son, Hunter.

After Biden criticized the accusations against Hunter, host Stephen Colbert asked Biden if he can “reach across the aisle to people who will be using this as an attack on you, when it is such a personal attack. Because it’s about family?”

Biden responded, “But if it benefits the country, yes. I really mean it. Because we know who we are.”

He added, “Don’t get me wrong, it doesn’t mean I’m not angry. It doesn’t mean I wasn’t angry, and doesn’t mean if I were back in the days in high school I wouldn’t say, ‘Come here’ and go around.”

He continued that taking the high road is needed because there is so much at stake in bipartisan cooperation.

