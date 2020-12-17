Mo Brooks on 2020 Election: Massive Voter Fraud, Election Theft ‘to a Degree Never Before Seen in the History’ of the U.S.

Thursday, during an interview that aired on FM Talk 106.5 in Mobile, AL, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) laid out his plan to challenge the results of the 2020 election when Congress convenes on January 6 to certify Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Brooks explained he needed a member of the U.S. Senate to back him and said he would provide members of the U.S. House of Representatives to serve as objectors to states in question.

The Alabama congressman said it was up to Congress, not the courts, to determine the November 3 election’s legitimacy. Brooks declared a level of fraud and theft never experienced before in the history of the country.

Partial transcript as follows:

BROOKS: By way of background and contrary to what a lot of people think, the courts are not designed to resolve an election dispute for President, Senate, or the House of Representatives up here in Washington, D.C. The Constitution, along with accompanying federal statutes, are quite clear: the United States Congress has the final verdict, decree — whatever you want to call it — on every election contest involving members of the House, members of the United States Senate and the President of the United States.

Even up here on Capitol Hill, a lot of folks weren’t familiar with those provisions of the United States Constitution. So, part of my job has been to educate people — say, “Whoa, wait a second. The courts are not a place this is supposed to be.” Don’t be surprised when the courts don’t bother to hear these cases. They just dismiss them outright for lack of standing or some other procedural reason without getting to the substance of it. It’s not their job. It’s our job, the United States Congress. We’ve caught people’s attention on that.

The second part of it is — has there been sufficient systemic voter fraud and election theft to justify denying states with badly flawed election systems their Electoral College vote submissions. I don’t think there’s any question. The over, overwhelming evidence — and it is compelling nationally is because of major systemic flaws with various election systems in various states, in addition to what you’re reading about in the news media about particular lawsuits — in addition to all that, it is clear that many of these states have election systems that are untrustworthy and the election was stolen from American voters who supported a conservative, a Republican rather than a socialist and a liberal.

And so, that’s the backdrop. And hopefully, I’ve been in a position where I can explain to people how compelling the evidence is where they get past this mantra from the fake news media and by the socialist Democrats who keep screaming to high heaven “there’s no fraud, no fraud.’ Well, that’s bunk. Do your homework. There’s only one rational, logical conclusion to reach — that there’s been massive voter fraud and election theft to a degree never before seen in the history of the United States of America.

And so on January 6 at 1 p.m., we’re going to have a roll call of the states. That roll call of the states will be presided over by Vice President Mike Pence. It will be a joint session of Congress, at which point in time each state submits their purported Electoral College votes. We in Congress have the absolute right to object to and reject those state submittals of Electoral College votes. We believe that they’re not worthy of our trust. The requirement first is that you have a House member and Senator who jointly file that objection. I’m willing to do the House side, and I should add there are lots of other congressmen who want to do it on the House side, too — more congressmen that want to object than we have states to object to.

There’s some competition over who gets to object to which states. Then we need one Senator, and if that happens, that triggers a two-hour debate to each state that is objected to, followed by a House floor vote and a Senate floor vote on whether to accept or reject the electoral returns of that particular state that has been objected to.”

I’m providing the House objectors. The question is simple: Will there be a Senator who is willing to stand up for our country and the election system that is the bedrock of any republic in order fight this voter fraud and election theft, or are you going to do like some of our surrender caucus members want us to do — just give and say, ‘That’s the way it goes. They stole it fair and square. We’re outgunned. We’re not going to fight.’ I don’t believe in surrendering. I believe in fighting for our country.