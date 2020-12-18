Jim Jordan Slams Mainstream Media for Lack of Swalwell Coverage — ‘A Disservice to the American People’

During Friday’s broadcast of “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business Network, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took aim at the mainstream media for the lack of coverage on the reported relationship between Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, and Chinese spy Christine Fang.

Jordan said the media are doing “a disservice to the American people” by not covering the Swalwell story when it harped on the President Donald Trump-Russia “hoax.”

“What did Speaker of the House know when she selected him and put him on Intel Committee and has kept him on Intel Committee?” Jordan asked. “So, I mean, you step back for a second — think about what we’ve learned in just the last week. We learned that oh, in fact, Hunter Biden was under investigation by the Justice Department. Over two years ago, they started to investigate Hunter Biden. We’ve learned a member of the Intel Committee, Representative Swalwell, was in fact hanging out with a Chinese spy for years, and then we learn the Speaker of the House has … kept him on Intel Committee.

“But somehow the big story over the last few years was oh, President Trump was working with Russians, which we know was a hoax,” he lamented. “So, I think the big takeaway from frankly all of this is why won’t the press cover the real stories? I mean you know how much time the networks have devoted to the Hunter Biden story in the last week and a half? Twenty-six seconds and the New York Times has yet to do a story on Eric Swalwell and his relationship with this Chinese spy. So, that is a disservice to the American people from the mainstream press. Thank goodness you guys are covering the facts, covering the truth, and bringing real stories to the American people.”

