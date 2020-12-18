McCarthy: FBI Briefing ‘Fundamentally Answered’ That Swalwell Shouldn’t Be on Intel. Committee

While speaking to reporters after receiving an FBI briefing on Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that the briefing made it clear that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) should not be on the House Intelligence Committee.

McCarthy said, “I don’t talk about what goes on inside there, but it only raised more questions. The one thing that was fundamentally answered, he should not be on Intel.”

He added, “The one thing I know for sure, I had questions about whether he should, that’s the one question that was answered. He should not be on Intel.”

