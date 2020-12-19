Burgess Owens on Race-Based Vaccine Distribution: Racism ‘Is All About’ Separation Based on Race

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep.-Elect Burgess Owens (R-UT) reacted to debates over whether essential workers should receive the coronavirus vaccine ahead of the elderly because elderly populations are disproportionately white by stating that racism is “when you take people’s race and put that against them or segregate them because of it.” And that the people at the highest risk should get vaccinated first.

Owens said, “If you want to find out or really define what racism is all about, it’s when you take people’s race and put that against them or segregate them because of it. At the end of the day, it comes down to this…those who are most at risk are our elderly, those who truly need to have some type of vaccine, some kind of protection, let’s take care of them first.”

