Murray: We Can ‘Be Proud’ of U.S. Investment in COVID Vaccine

Murray said, “While this is a historic scientific breakthrough, it did not happen overnight and it was not a fluke. It happened because of decades of research by scientists here in the United States and abroad into how coronaviruses work and how to develop safe and effective vaccines. We can all be proud of the investments our country has made in lifesaving medical research, and of our scientists and doctors who have worked tirelessly and carefully to develop and evaluate this vaccine and who are leading us out of this crisis.”

