Chris Christie: Keep Michael Flynn, Sidney Powell ‘Out of the Oval Office’

Sunday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) reacted to a report saying President Donald Trump discussed invoking martial law in the Oval Office of the White House in attempt to invalidate Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election over claims of voter fraud.

Christie said on CNN’s “Situation Room” that he has long thought Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was “dangerous,” adding this report shows why he “never belongs near the White House.” He added that Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell also needs to stay out of the Oval Office to keep “bad ideas” out of there.

“This is why Michael Flynn never belongs anywhere near the White House, let alone inside the Oval Office — and his lawyer Sidney Powell,” Christie told host Wolf Blitzer. “Now, I’ve been talking about this since the transition in 2016 how dangerous I thought General Flynn was. I sat with him in security briefings with then-candidate Donald Trump and then with President Donald Trump, and I will tell you that he is not fit to be giving advice to anyone. And I think the best advice I can give the president is keep Michael Flynn and Sidney Powell out of the Oval Office, and then those bad ideas will stay out of the Oval Office as well.”

