FNC’s Wallace Criticizes ‘Silly, Sexist and Absurd Conversation’ About ‘Doctor’ Jill Biden — Dr. Martin Luther King Was Not a Medical Doctor

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace said on this week’s broadcast of his program that the “fuss” over Jill Biden’s title of “doctor” had not been applied to “Dr. Henry Kissinger, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King.”

Wallace said, “There has been some criticism recently from conservatives, including some conservatives on Fox News about the fact that First Lady-to-be Jill Biden goes by the title doctor. I wonder what is the Biden’s reaction to that, especially given the fact that so many people over the years — I think of Dr. Henry Kissinger, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King have gone by the title doctor, even though they’re not medical doctors and nobody seems to have made a fuss about that.”

Jen Psaki, Biden’s pick for White House press secretary, said, “It’s a bit perplexing to me, and I’m sure to millions of Americans that with thousands of people dying every day of COVID, millions out of work, that anyone would wake up in the morning and decide that the focus they need to have, the way they can contribute to society that day is to question whether or not Dr. Jill Biden — someone who is still teaching, who has a Ph.D. in education — should be called ‘doctor’ or not. Of course, she should. As anyone who works through that challenging process of getting a Ph.D. It’s a really silly, sexist and absurd conversation that’s happening a bit in society.”

