Psaki Pledges Biden Won’t Discuss Hunter Biden With Any AG Candidate

Jen Psaki, Joe Biden’s choice for White House press secretary, said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President-elect Joe Biden would not discuss the investigation into his son, Hunter, with anyone the president-elect interviews to nominate for attorney general.

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “There has been a lot of concern among Republicans about whether or not President Biden is going to stop the investigation of his son. A couple of specifics here, does he promise to let David Weiss, who is the U.S. Attorney in Delaware, does he promise to allow him to finish the job, and what does he think of President Trump possibly appointing a special counsel to conduct an independent investigation of Hunter Biden?”

Psaki said, “Let me be crystal clear, and I appreciate you asking this question. He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates. He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role, and he will not be discussing it with the future attorney general. It will be up to the purview of the future attorney general and his administration to determine how to handle any investigation. As you know, U.S. attorneys, that’s a personnel decision. We are far from there at this point in the process, given we haven’t announced a Labor secretary, Education secretary, we have a few more to go, but we are going to allow the process to work how it should, which is for a Justice Department to be run independently by the attorney general at the top.”

