Jackson Lee: ‘We Have Got to Address Russia Directly’

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Live” that President Donald Trump is ” twiddling” his thumbs in response to the alleged Russian espionage hack.

Mohyeldin said, “Allow me to switch gears and ask about another big story, and that has to do with the alleged Russian hack of various government agencies. The FBI and other government intelligence agencies briefed House lawmakers on the hacking before the weekend. What did you learn about this, and what more importantly, what questions do you still have?”

Jackson Lee said, “I was in those briefings, and frankly, very dissatisfied. Not because government Intelligence community was not concerned. They are obviously concerned, and they, too, are trying to determine where we are. I think the great disappointment is that we have a commander-in-chief in office now that’s twiddling their thumbs and looking down and not looking forward to try to help the American people.”

She added, “I think the crisis that I see, and I’m going to use the word catastrophic again, is that we were not prepared to detect and then defend. And that’s what I want to work on as a member of Congress. I introduced and passed legislation dealing with the zero-day when something catastrophic happens. What are the vulnerabilities of the government and private sector? We have seen it with SolarWinds, 18,000 clients, but the piercing of our governmental agencies. We have got to get a coordinated effort. We have got to address Russia directly. I don’t want to provoke war. I’m not looking for that, but they have to get a strong answer. We have to get the ability to detect the intrusion that may wind up being damaging even more to the American people.”

