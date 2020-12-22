Dem Rep. Pressley: Incarcerated Should Be ‘Prioritized’ for Coronavirus Vaccine

Sunday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) pushed for the incarcerated to be among the first group of people included in getting the coronavirus vaccine.

Pressley, who received the vaccine the day before her CNN appearance, said she was “going to continue to fight for our most vulnerable” and communities “disproportionally impacted” by the coronavirus, which included health care workers, essential workers and people locked up, to be “prioritized” in the vaccine’s distribution.

“I did have the vaccine administered yesterday in order to maintain the continuity of government, but also because I live with like millions of Americans — two preexisting conditions — and doing my part, both to keep myself safe so that I can continue to do my job to fight for my district and the American people, keeping my family safe, but also stopping the spread of this virus which has raged out of control, which has everything to do with the willful criminality of Donald Trump,” Pressley asserted.

“At the end of the day, I think this is what is in the best interest of our public health,” she later added. “I trust Dr. Kizzy and the vaccine, and that’s why I had it administered. And I want to say thank you to all the scientists and all the researchers, and I’m going to continue to fight for our most vulnerable communities who have been disproportionally impacted by the virus, for our health care workers, for our essential workers, for our incarcerated men and women to be prioritized in the distribution of the vaccine.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent