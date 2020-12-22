Franken: ‘Awful’ Trump Is a ‘Grown Man Who Can’t Admit He Lost’

Former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In” called President Donald Trump “a grown man who can’t admit he lost” the 2020 presidential election.

Discussing a video released by Trump criticizing the coronavirus stimulus bill, Hayes said, “I’m curious your reaction to this. Part of what has made this entire negotiation maddening from everyone — I’ve talked to and reporting on it is here you’ve got this president who can basically make Republicans do anything who hasn’t lifted a finger on these negotiations, hasn’t pushed them on anything, has totally checked out. If he wanted to from the beginning right —he’s got these people doing Stalinist self-criticisms on camera— he could have had them probably deliver a $2,000 check, and he’s been nowhere. Now at the last minute, he blows the whole thing up.”

Franken said, “This is not the time you threaten to veto a bill. First of all, he should have been there negotiating the whole time. And you’re right. He’s just been completely AWOL. Not even just since the election but pretty much AWOL before, certainly on these talks. I mean, Mnuchin kind of participated in them.”

He added, “You know, this guy’s been awful the whole way, but he’s just gotten worse and worse and worse and worse. And this, what he’s doing right now is a travesty. He’s a grown man who can’t admit he lost.”

