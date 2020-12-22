GOP Rep. Roy on COVID Relief Bill: Shouldn’t ‘Reward Leadership by Continuing to Support These Bad Bills’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kennedy,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) slammed the coronavirus relief bill and stated that the bill “is what happens when we reward leadership by continuing to support these bad bills.”

Roy said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:45] “Well, look, it’s absolutely absurd what the leadership of the Republican Party and Democrats allowed to occur yesterday. In fact, they did it on purpose, jamming us with a 6,000-page bill, that we literally got yesterday afternoon around 2, 2:30, and had a couple of hours to review before we had our first vote on it. … But unfortunately, the vast majority of Republicans supported this porker of legislation, and while Alexandria [Ocasio-Cortez] was talking all day about how the bill was a bad bill, the process was terrible, she ended up voting for it. This is what happens when we reward leadership by continuing to support these bad bills.”

