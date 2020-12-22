NBC’s Mehdi Hasan: It Would Be Wise of Biden ‘Morally and Politically’ to Investigate Trump

NBC News’ streaming service Peacock host Mehdi Hasan said Tuesday on MSNBC that it would be “morally and politically” wise for President Joe Biden to launch several investigations into President Donald Trump’s four years in office.

Anchor Ali Velshi said, “I was talking to James Clyburn last night who wants a 9/11-style commission into the government’s involvement with the CDC and virus stuff, where there’s evidence they were lying to the American people. That we know. But more seriously, do we need some sort of a commission or investigation so that a president can’t do this? We have tested our many of our institution, and we have found some weaknesses, we have found some cracks.”

Hasan said, “I think that’s an understatement that we found more than weaknesses and cracks in our institutions. There needs to be root and branch reform. At a very minimum, Joe Biden needs to appoint some kind of investigation, even if it’s bipartisan, quote/unquote, or independent. I would agree with Glenn Kirschner, another analyst on this network, who says people should be prosecuted for their role in the COVID deaths.”

He continued, “There has been some reporting that Joe Biden wants to look forward and not back. It might be too political to go after some of this stuff. I think that’s a huge mistake. Barack Obama tried that in 2009. He didn’t want to prosecute CIA torturers. He didn’t want to investigate the Iraq War architects. All that does is it bottles up that anger and resentment. I would argue Barack Obama’s failure to go after some of those things he inherited from the Republicans in ‘09 is what led to Donald Trump in 2016.”

He added, “It would be wise of Joe Biden morally and politically to actually look, really look into some of this stuff and have a full accounting of what happened over the last four years from democracy to public health to crimes at the border.”

