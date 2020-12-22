Rove: Flynn’s Martial Law Idea ‘Idiotic’– Powell’s Lawsuits Could Be Debunked by ‘Any Idiot’

Fox News contributor Karl Rove on Tuesday criticized former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and lawyer Sidney Powell for the “idiotic” ideas they are pushing to President Donald Trump on overturning the results of the 2020 election.

Anchor John Roberts said, “I want to ask you about these meetings that the president has been having a close group of allies about what to do regarding what happens on January 6… that some members of the House may oppose the seating of electors from their states. And then there’s other things that have been kicked around, too, which the president denies, like bringing in the military to rerun elections in certain states. What do you make of all that?”

Rove said, “Talk about an idiotic idea. There’s no ability for any president to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1803, claiming that the issue has got to do with the hubbub around the election. No president would have the authority to do that. General Flynn may have served honorably in the military, but he is sure is heck, not a constitutional law scholar. And when it comes to giving good advice to the president about politics, he’s at the bottom of the list, in my opinion.”

When asked about Sidney Powell, Rove said, Ms. Powell has peddled theories that have little basis in fact. The idea that Hugo Chavez from the grave was somehow involved in stealing this year’s election. She was poured out in a courtroom where all of her expect witnesses, one of them was so highly prized that he had to have a code name and could be revealed. She sold him as a highly expert military intelligence analyst. He turned out to be a mid-level computer program from Dallas who couldn’t even pass the entrance exam for the 305th Intelligence Brigade in intelligence school. He couldn’t pass the exams. He was her high-level advocate. She had another expert who that couldn’t tell the difference between election precincts in townships in Michigan and Minnesota and claimed 151 percent turnout in Wayne County, Michigan, when any idiot with access to Google and the county election returns could have seen that the turnout was 51 percent, not a 151. What she has done to sort of throw mud on the president through her antics is unbelievable. The president has been so ill-served by this crowd, and she’s chief among them.”

