Scarborough: Kelly Loeffler ‘Stole the Election From Doug Collins’ — ‘Shouldn’t Even Be on the Ballot’

Tuesday, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough accused Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) of stealing the primary election for her seat from Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA).

The “Morning Joe” host referenced President Donald Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell’s claims that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) were involved in keeping Loeffler in her seat, and said Loeffler “stole the election” and “cheated” her way into the runoff against Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. He urged Georgia Republicans to remember this as they go vote in the January 5 runoff.

“It is really important for Georgia Republicans to remember as you go to vote, my fellow Georgia natives, understand that Kelly Loeffler, who is on the ballot right now, Sidney Powell, who is with the president in the White House every day now it seems, she says — stay with me — that Kelly Loeffler was involved in a conspiracy with Governor Kemp to illegally push off and to steal the election from Doug Collins. All right?” Scarborough outlined.

“So, according to the president’s closest legal adviser right now, Kelly Loeffler shouldn’t even be on the ballot. She stole the election along with Brian Kemp,” he continued. “She stole the election from Doug Collins. So, since the president is working with this woman again, just understand that, that you have been cheated, and they have stolen the vote from you. And you should get your retribution by not letting somebody like Kelly Loeffler, who is involved in this conspiracy theory, get elected.”

