NY AG James: Trump’s Martial Law Meeting ‘Is an Act of Sedition’

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “The Dean Obeidallah Show” that President Donald Trump’s reported meeting with former national security adviser Mike Flynn, who has advocated for a declaration of martial law to redo the 2020 election, is an act of “sedition.”

James said, “The days of President Trump are closely coming to an end. And the reality is is that this is an act of sedition. This president is engaging in illegality, and the fact that he would even consider martial law is an affront to our values and to the Constitution. The people have spoken, and he should accept the outcome of the election, as opposed to trying to find fraud where none exists.”

She added, “He’s in the White House, and he stews on the fact that he’s a loser, and he lost this election, and unfortunately, he’s finding it hard to accept. He lost. There are Republicans in Congress who are basically validating this behavior of this president who is again closely engaging in a seditious act.”

