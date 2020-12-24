Hoyer: $600 Payments Aren’t Enough, But Trump Should Sign COVID Bill

During a press conference on Thursday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) stated that while he agrees with President Donald Trump that $600 direct payments are too small, the president still needs to sign the coronavirus relief bill.

Hoyer said, “600 is certainly not enough for individuals who have been struggling these past seven months, and it isn’t enough to provide the boost our economy needs.”

He later added, “I urge the president to sign the bill we sent him so we can resume critical aid to small business, provide peace of mind to renters, resume expanded unemployment benefits, give food to those who are hungry, to assist our healthcare workers, to make sure the vaccine is not just in vials, but in arms.”

