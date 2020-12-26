Brooks: I Think Trump’s NDAA Veto Will Be Overridden

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks predicted that President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will be overridden by Congress and that Republicans who voted for the bill will join in overriding the veto.

Brooks stated, “There’s just so much in there that needs to pass, in support of military pay, defense against Russian cyber incursions. I think there’s a lot of bipartisan support for this. … I think this one will be overridden, and the worst will be avoided. But it’s him — it’s the end of four years of narcissism, and he’s ending on a high note.”

