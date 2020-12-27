GOP Rep. Fleischmann: Nashville Police Officers ‘Ought to Be Praised and Lauded’ for Efforts to Save Lives Before Explosion

On Sunday, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) commended six Tennessee law enforcement officials for their response to the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day. Officer Brenna Hosey, Officer James Luellen, Officer Michael Sipos, Officer Amanda Topping, Officer James Wells and Sergeant Timothy Miller were all recognized for evacuating people and saving lives before the explosion went off.

Fleischmann told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the members of the Nashville Metro Police Department “ought to be praised and lauded” both locally and nationally for their efforts to save lives on Christmas. He stressed that their work is why it is important to support law enforcement.

“All of these fantastic law enforcement officials ought to be praised and lauded for everything that they have done,” Fleischmann advised. “Again, that’s why we have got to support law enforcement in America. These men and women put their lives on the line for us every day. Just think about the short timeframe in which they had to operate and then the tragedy that followed. They clearly kept people from being killed. Something like this is obviously a horrific event, but they clearly did. Their actions made it now that people were not killed and that we can move forward with the cleanup. They all ought to be commended, not only locally but nationally as well.”

