Lara Trump on Future U.S. Senate Run: ‘I Never Said Never’

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” host Jesse Watters raised the possibility of Trump 2020 senior campaign adviser Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina.
The younger Trump would not rule out the possibility.
Partial transcript as follows:
WATTERS: Before I let you go, are you saying you will never run for Senate in North Carolina? Is that what you’re saying? You will never run?
TRUMP: Well, who said that? I never said never. No. Look, I would love to represent my home state and I think that it’s a really incredible thing to be in these polls.
There’s a big decision at hand and I haven’t yet decided. I would love to do it, but we’ll see what happens.
WATTERS: All right. We’ll see if you can get Eric to move down there. He can play a lot of golf. That would be a lot of fun.
TRUMP: There you go.
