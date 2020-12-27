Waters: Trump Is ‘Compromised’ by Putin — We Have to ‘Rely on Biden’ to Stand Up to Russia and China

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Saturday on CNN that President Donald Trump was “compromised” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When asked about Russia’s alleged hack of the U.S. government and technology companies, Waters said, “Well, here’s what I know about Russia and Putin. They have, in fact, you know, compromised this president. And this president will not condemn them, will not criticize them. And even when he knows it’s a threat, whether it is our election systems or to our energy systems, he is not going to do anything to disagree with them because he’s a compromise president.”

She continued, “He’s a president whose allies here in the United States are connected to the oligarchs of Russia. They have money agreements, et cetera, et cetera. So, we cannot expect any pushback. We’ve got to rely on Biden. And we’ve got to rely on the new administration to stand up to Russia. And to stand up to China and to be the kind of government that’s looking out for the best for their country and America. That’s what we’re relying on. We cannot expect anything from this administration.”

When asked if she believes Russia was behind the hack, Waters said, “Oh, absolutely. As a matter of fact, all of the intelligence has supported that. His own, you know, administration, folks in the administration are saying that this is true. It’s only the president who can’t open his mouth and basically live up to the expectation of the American people for support against the enemy.”

