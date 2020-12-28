Sharpton: GOP Base Fell for ‘Charismatic Con Man’ Trump

Monday, Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “Deadline” called President Donald Trump was a “charismatic con man,” adding that he had “fired up” supporters that could make it difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to work across the aisle.

When asked about Biden working with Republican lawmakers, Sharpton said, “President-elect Biden is dealing with a different kind of zeal in this Republican Party now that has been put in by Donald Trump and fired up their base. Many of them are afraid of their base that will not let them reach back across the aisle because they’ve become captive by a charismatic con man that has now captured the party and arrested them in place.”

He added, “You’re not dealing with people that are talking about healing. You’re dealing with people that want to just hold where they are and have nothing even appearing like they’re dealing with people across the aisle, less alone dealing with the citizenship that is diverse and has interests that have been treated unfairly.”

