TN Gov. Lee: Federal Disaster Aid for Nashville ‘Will Be Coming Shortly’

Monday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) revealed federal disaster assistance should be “coming shortly” for the damage done during the Nashville explosion on Christmas Day.

Lee told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” the damage from the explosion was “enormous” and that he had requested an emergency declaration. He said he spoke with President Donald Trump the day before and is “very grateful” for the president’s response to his request for assistance.

“The damage is enormous. It was an indescribable blast, and it’s destroyed businesses all up and down that downtown block,” Lee advised. “As I’ve said before, we’ve had a hard year, as everyone has across this country — especially small business owners have been hit hard. We’ve worked really hard to keep businesses open and to keep them able to operate, and now there is a whole group of them who will not be able to operate for some time.”

“[W]e have requested an emergency declaration. I actually spoke with the president myself yesterday. It appears that that will be coming shortly, and we will have some assistance to help begin this rebuilding process. So, we are very grateful to President Trump for his response to that request,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent