Bolton: No ‘Systemic Fraud’ In Election — Trump, GOP Allies Will ‘Embarrass Themselves in History’

Former national security advisor John Bolton said Tuesday on CNN’s “Situation Room” that President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers who were planning to challenge the Electoral College certification on January 6 will “embarrass themselves in history.”

Bolton said, “Look, there’s no evidence of systemic fraud that benefited Joe Biden in this election. People can talk about it all they want. They have failed in courts, they have failed in administrative proceedings, they have failed under state law. So you’ve either got to say there was no systematic fraud, or Donald Trump had the worst legal team in the history of Western Civilization. This is a complete sham. I think anybody who tries to stop the count of the electoral votes or try and disrupt it on January the 6th will embarrass themselves in history.”

