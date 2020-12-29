Durbin: McConnell Is Adding ‘Poison Pills’ to $2,000 Checks

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) of attaching “poison pills” to $2,000 direct payments to try to discourage people from passing $2,000 payments.

Durbin said, “The bill that passed the House of Representatives guaranteed $2,000 per person. It’s on the desk of Mitch McConnell, the Republican Leader of the Senate, and what does he say? I want to throw a few poison pills in there, see if I can discourage people from voting for this. Let me throw in a reform of the internet while we’re at it here. Let’s do some work here and investigate the last election. For goodness sakes, stop looking for poison pills, Sen. McConnell. Pass this right now, America needs it.”

