Fmr Dem Rep. Edwards: Pelosi Is ‘Masterful’– She’ll Make Sure Biden’s Agenda Gets Pushed Through

Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D- MD) said Tuesday on MSNBC that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is so “masterful” she will be able to navigate advancing President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda through Congress with a small majority.

Anchor Kasie Hunt said, “Nancy Pelosi, it is going to be razor-thin. It’s just going to be a handful of votes she’s going to be able to lose. You have seen her behind the scenes. You know how she works. How do you think she’s going to handle that? How is she going to keep her people together in the face of potentially a lot of frustration from some of her members?”

Edwards said, “I think as a leader and as Speaker Nancy Pelosi i masterful in knowing the temperature and taking the temperature of her caucus. I think that we will see that come 2021. Her major job is going to make sure that the Biden agenda at least gets a good, clean start in the House of Representatives to send over to the Senate. I think for a lot of those members, I mean, I saw her work in small groups in one on one meetings with members to really understand where the leverage is within that caucus. And even though it’s going to be a slim majority, I don’t think that you’re going to see a circumstance where Pelosi brings bills to the Floor and then loses on those votes. She’s not going to lose anything that she brings to the floor, but she’s going to do some very careful treading when it comes to reading her caucus.”

