GOP Rep. Wenstrup on FBI Handling of Swalwell Spy Saga: ‘Are They Just in the Habit of Protecting Democrats in Some Way?’

Wednesday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, offered remarks on reported allegations that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) had a close relationship with a Chinese spy, who later fled back to China without the FBI under the leadership of Robert Mueller and James Comey taking action.

Wenstrup speculated that the FBI had a habit of “protecting Democrats.”

“That is a major concern because if something like this took place, and if Mr. Swalwell is innocent in every regard, we would be warned that this type of activity is taking place, and we should be on guard for Chinese activity,” he said. “We get some of that information as members of the military. We understand that these types of things take place. But we didn’t get any of that information. And I want to know when — what did Nancy Pelosi know and when. What did Adam Schiff know, and when? What did Eric Swalwell know, and when? Why was this woman allowed to return to China? That’s in — that’s confusing to me is why she was able to get away, and the FBI didn’t arrest her.

“But also keep in mind, while all this was going on, James Comey and Robert Mueller were in charge of the FBI,” Wenstrup added. “Are they just in the habit of protecting Democrats in some way? I don’t understand that.”

