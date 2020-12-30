Hawley: Big Corporations Like Walmart Look Down on Trump Supporters

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Story,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) elaborated on his response to a tweet apparently from a Walmart employee post on the Walmart Twitter account rejecting Hawley’s pledge to challenge the 2020 Electoral College certification during a joint session of Congress on January 6.

Hawley told fill-in host Will Cain that he was not surprised by the sentiment, adding big corporations had adopted a so-called “woke” view on politics.

“I’m not surprised,” he said. “I mean, these big corporations, these multinationals, they are — first of all, they’re all woke now. They all supported Joe Biden. And they all secretly look down on the people they supposedly serve. I was stunned by that tweet by Walmart. I mean, you talk about insulting, you talk about condescending. I look forward to them explaining that to the millions of people who shop there, by the way, including me and my family.”

“It’s certainly an interesting choice on their part,” Hawley added. “And I imagine their customers will have something to say about it.”

