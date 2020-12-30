Sen. Markey: Trump, Hawley Trying to Perpetrate ‘Fraud’ — Biden Won

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Live ” that his colleague Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was helping President Donald Trump perpetrate “fraud” by announcing he will object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win in the Senate.

Markey said, “It is just an extension of what Trump is trying to perpetrate as a fraud on the American people, and that is that there is any question as to the legitimacy, the constitutional legitimacy of the election of Joe Biden. There is no evidence. There is no basis for any questioning of Joe Biden as our next president. So this is just part of Donald Trump’s irresponsible effort to cast a cloud over the Biden presidency. There is no evidence whatsoever to do so, and this will be the next step, probably not the last step of which Donald Trump in his allies will use in order to try to undermine the Biden administration and to perhaps set up Trump to run once again for president in 2020.”

Tur said, “Are you surprised that a Republican sitting Senator is trying to say there is fraud or questions of fraud? When there has been no evidence of fraud whatsoever in multiple course court cases?”

Markey said, “My hope is that there will be no other senators that vote for this motion. But it is nothing more than an extension of this Trump unwillingness to accept this election, and it is hurting the American people. Right now, we can see it in the delay in the deployment of the vaccines across our country. We can see it in the lack of resources that the states have in order to deal with all of these critical issues. We can see it in the lack of cooperation that exists between the existing Department of Defense of Trump and of Joe Biden’s team that is desperately trying to get the information they need have a seamless transition. It is a bigger picture that is historically irresponsible, and it should anger the American people that they’re playing games with our most sacred of all rituals, the election of a president of the United States of America.”

