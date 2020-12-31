Sen. Ron Johnson on Objecting to Electors: Joe Biden’s Victory ‘Is Inevitable’

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Thursday during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) objection during the Electoral College certification process next week will fail.

Johnson said, “There’s a lot of misinformation on both sides. Some people on our side think just one House member, one senator objects, it immediately goes to a vote of the states, and then because we have more states in the House of Representatives, Trump can get re-elected. That’s not what happens.”

He added, “What happens is every member of the Senate, every member of the House votes to accept or reject that state’s slate of electors. I can’t imagine any scenario in which any House Democrats will vote to reject Joe Biden electors. So I think the result is inevitable.”

