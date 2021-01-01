NY Mag’s Nuzzi: GOP Establishment Frustrated with Hawley — ‘He’s Not Some Moron Like Louie Gohmert’

New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Friday on CNN that a Republican official told her the party establishment is frustrated with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) objecting to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college win in the Senate on January 6, because “he’s not some moron like Louie Gohmert.”

Discussing Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-TX) lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence, anchor John Avlon asked, “How seriously should anyone take Louie Gohmert?”

Nuzzi said, “I think the general answer is not very.”

She added, “I was talking to a Republican official a few minutes ago about Josh Hawley and what he’s doing and how establishment Republicans view what he’s doing right now. And this person said, I’m quoting, ‘He’s not some moron like Louie Gohmert.’ And the reason why people are being harsher in how they’re assessing what Josh Hawley is doing is because it seems so much more cynical, whereas in Washington, at least among establishment Republicans, Louie Gohmert has always been viewed and continues to be viewed as pretty much a joke.”

