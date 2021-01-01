Zakaria: China Has ‘Essentially Vanquished the Virus Without a Vaccine’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” network host Fareed Zakaria contemplated what a Biden administration may look like on the world stage, especially as Communist China appears to be on the rise.

Zakaria noted how initially China had struggled with COVID-19 but claimed China had since “vanquished the virus” without a vaccine.

“Just think about where we are now with China,” he said. “China is now clearly the second-most important country in the world. The United States and China are in a league of their own. China has come out of this pandemic in many ways stronger. Yes, its reputation got battered a bit because of its early handling — but it has essentially vanquished the virus without a vaccine. It also has vaccines onboard. It is moving forward with much greater confidence in the world. And a lot of countries, allies in Europe and in Asia are wondering what is the Biden administration going to do about this? How can it find a way to both cooperate and compete with China? That’s really the big question.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor