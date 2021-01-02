Brooks: ‘There Are More’ Coalitions Like Sanders-Hawley on Direct Payments that can Be Made

Ian Hanchett

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said he thinks there are more bipartisan coalitions like the agreement between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on increasing direct payments that can be made.

Brooks said, “Well, first, I note the bipartisan sort of agreement on this between Josh Hawley on the right and Bernie Sanders on the left. I do think there are more of those coalitions to be had.”

