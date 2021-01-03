Fauci on Trump Claim Coronavirus Casualty Count Is Exaggerated: ‘Deaths Are Real Deaths,’ ‘That’s Not Fake’

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week” responded to President Donald Trump’s tweet on the coronavirus death toll in America.

The number of cases and deaths of the China Virus is far exaggerated in the United States because of @CDCgov’s ridiculous method of determination compared to other countries, many of whom report, purposely, very inaccurately and low. “When in doubt, call it Covid.” Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021

Guest anchor Martha Raddatz said, “Dr. Fauci, the president tweeted the number of deaths is exaggerated, citing the CDC’s method of determination versus other countries. Your response to that?”

Fauci said, “The deaths are real deaths. All you need to do is go into the trenches, go to the hospitals, see what the health care workers are dealing with. They are under very stressed situations. In many areas of the country, the hospital beds are stretched. People are running out of beds, running out of trained personnel who are exhausted right now. That’s real. That’s not fake that’s real.”

