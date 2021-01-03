GOP Rep. Carter: We in GA ‘Understand That We’ve Got to Stop Socialism’

During a Sunday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America’s News HQ,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) said he expects to see a “big Republican turnout” in Tuesday’s Senate runoff election to help “stop socialism.”

With control of the Senate hanging in the balance, Carter emphasized that the Democrats challenging Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA), Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossof, are “socialists” who want to take away health care, defund the police, implement the Green New Deal, and want to stack the Supreme Court.

“I expect a big Republican turnout, no question about it,” Carter advised. “Listen, the people of Georgia, particularly the Republicans in Georgia, get it. We understand the national implications that this race has. This is arguably the most important race, at least on the federal level, that we’ve ever had in the state of Georgia. We understand that we’ve got to stop socialism. It is not going to come through Georgia. And I think the Republican voters in Georgia realize that, and they’re going to turn out en masse on Tuesday, no question about it.”

“The key here is, again, you’ve got successful business people like David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who have created jobs, who are capitalists and believe in capitalism, as opposed to Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff who are socialists and who want to take away your health care, who want to defund the police, who want to implement the Green New Deal, who want to stack the Supreme Court. Those are the differences that Georgians see; those are the differences that Georgians are going to vote on,” he concluded.

