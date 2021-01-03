Hirono: ‘People Who Are Afraid’ of Diverse Cultures Support ‘Trump to the Max’

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” accused President Donald Trump supporters of being people who were afraid of “diverse cultures.”

Anchor Ali Velshi said, “The United States Congress is swearing in a number of firsts today, including several other Asian American women into the United States Congress. We are starting to get a Congress that is more representative of the face of America.”

Hirono said, “Yes. I’m glad for that. And you know what, diversity to be our country’s strength, not our weakness. People who are afraid of the diverse cultures and the different perspectives that we bring are the ones who are, sadly, supporting Trump to the max. I think it is a sad commentary.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN