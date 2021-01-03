Hutchinson: Republicans Like ‘Don Quixote Jousting at Windmills’ — ‘Move on’ Biden Won

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said on Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Republican House members and senators planning to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win on January 6 were like “Don Quixote jousting at windmills.”

Anchor Margaret Brennan said, “Nearly a quarter of Senate Republicans say they have concerns about voter integrity and plan on Wednesday to challenge Joe Biden’s electoral win. To be clear this is all but certain to fail. Other Republican senators say this is destructive to do in the first place. Where do you stand?”

Hutchinson said, “Well, it’s a process that they have the right to initiate. I think it is a little bit of a Don Quixote jousting at windmills effort. It certainly will fail. Joe Biden is our president-elect and he will confirmed in that capacity.”

He added, “I do think that from a state perspective, the challenges have been initiated through recounts and court challenges, and that’s how we work in our Electoral College, state by state. So when it gets to Congress, it is really a limited opportunity to review the intricacies of the election process. We should have confidence in what has been done and the reviews and the recounts. Let’s all recognize that while the system is not perfect, it worked state by state, and we should accept those results and move on to do some good for our country.”

