Kaine: Trump Is Attempting to ‘Overthrow the Government of the United States’

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) reacted Sunday on MSNBC’s “Weekends” to new audio from a one-hour phone call Saturday in which President Donald Trump asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to “find 11,780 votes.”

Witt said, “What is your reaction to that audio? Does it raise legal questions?”

Kaine said, “It does. It is shocking but not surprising from this man. This quote, ‘I just want to find 11,780 votes, ‘ tells you everything you need to know about him. He is a spoiled rich kid. He is making it all about him. He is talking about our democracy like it is a real estate deal. Give me $11,000 more for this piece of property.”

In audio, Trump said, “The people of Georgia are angry. The people of the country are angry. And there is wrong with saying that you recalculated. All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, one more than we have because we won the state.”

Witt said, “Senator, it is so specific what he is asking the Georgia secretary of state. Another description that I did read in a headline from The Washington Post is that Trump begs and berates him to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. It is stunning, but how disturbing is this for the campaign being wages in democracy.”

Kaine said, “This is fundamentally an effort to overthrow the government of the United States. That is what he is attempting to do. He understands that he lost. That is what this call show because he knows I got to find 11,780 votes.”

