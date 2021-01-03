Swalwell on Trump, Raffensperger Tape: ‘Criminal,’ ‘Repugnant’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “American Voices,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) reacted to audio of a phone call obtained by the Washington Post of President Donald Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to recalculate the state’s votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Swalwell said the call is “criminal” and “repugnant.” He also suggested it is not the only call Trump has made.

“That’s not America, Alicia. That’s my initial reaction,” Swalwell told host Alicia Menendez. “As a former prosecutor, I’d say legally, it was criminal. Morally, it was repugnant. And institutionally, as a member of a democratic body, it’s corrosive. But more importantly, he’s going to be gone in 13 days, but the damage that he has done, the wrecking ball he has taken to our institutions will not be gone. And I really think it is incumbent on us in Congress to take an MRI to all the corruption because you know this is not the only call.”

Swalwell went on to say he hopes prosecutors in Georgia take a look at the president’s “mafia-esque behavior.”

“Georgia has its own laws, and I hope prosecutors there look at what the president has done. This mafia-esque behavior should be looked at,” he stated.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent