Azar: Governors Can’t ‘Micromanage’ Prioritized Groups on Vaccines, ‘It’s Meant to Be Administered’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar told governors they “can’t over micromanage these prioritized groups” on administering the coronavirus vaccine.

Azar said there have been “isolated instances” of healthcare workers not getting the vaccine, adding, “My message to our governors would be, because they make these calls, you can’t over micromanage these prioritized groups on vaccine[s]. This vaccine is not meant to be stored. It’s meant to be administered and get it out to our vulnerable people. If you need to get it out to those over age 70 to try to prevent hospitalizations, get it out and get it administered.”

