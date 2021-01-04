Malliotakis: Dems Push Shutdowns, Then Allow COVID-Positive Members on Floor Because Pelosi Needs Votes

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) criticized Democrats and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for ignoring social distancing rules on the House floor and allowing COVID-positive members on the floor and said that such behavior from people who are “always talking about shutting down our businesses…just shows you the hypocrisy from the Democrats.”

Malliotakis said, “[M]ost importantly, I think, was the fact that they just threw out their social distancing rules, out the window. At one point, we had so many members on the floor, we were standing shoulder to shoulder. There was no social distancing. And it’s interesting, coming from the Democrat majority that is always talking about shutting down our businesses, all my local restaurants are hurting right now. Their indoor dining’s shut down, and yet, we were able to stand shoulder to shoulder on the House floor? That just shows you the hypocrisy from the Democrats.”

Malliotakis also said that it was “absolutely outrageous” that COVID-positive members were allowed on the floor, and Pelosi “put the health of the members, the health of the staff at risk, simply because she was trying to jockey for the votes that she needed to get sworn in as speaker again.”

