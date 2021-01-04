Perdue Rips GA Secretary of State for Leaked Audio — ‘Disgusting’

Monday ahead of his Senate runoff election, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) slammed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) for leaking audio of a phone call with President Donald Trump to The Washington Post. In the call, Trump pressured the secretary of state to recalculate Georgia’s votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Perdue told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that it was “disgusting” of Raffensperger to secretly record the private conversation and then leak it to the press.

“Let me say something about the secretary of state. I did say it was disgusting. I guess I was raised differently, Sandra. My mom and dad were school teachers, but to have a statewide elected official, regardless of party, tape … without disclosing a … private conversation with the President of the United States and leaking it to the president is disgusting.

Perdue then defended Trump’s remarks in the call, saying it is what the president has been saying “for weeks now” about needing to investigate the handling of Georgia’s election.

“I didn’t hear anything in that tape that the president hasn’t already said for weeks now since the November election calling for some sort of investigation, some sort of resolution to the improprieties and the irregularities that we now see happened in November here in Georgia,” he asserted.

Perdue added, “What he is saying a lot of people in Georgia — and 75 million Americans I think — align with him right now that something untoward happened here in Georgia, and we have not gotten to the bottom of it. Right away, I asked the secretary of state for some things that didn’t happen. We called for his resignation. We asked for a special session of the general assembly to investigate. That didn’t happen, so we went to court. They told us it was a legislative issue, and so we have pulled out all the stops to try to fight with the president to get the right accounting.”

