Clyburn on Trump GA Call: ‘Would Be a Waste of Our Time Here in the House to Pursue Impeachment’

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) reacted to the audio of a phone call obtained by the Washington Post of President Donald Trump putting pressure on Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to recalculate the state’s votes from the 2020 presidential election.

Clyburn said that “it would be a waste” of the House’s time “to pursue impeachment since there is such little time remaining in Trump’s presidency. He added there could be “criminal charges” brought by state and local governments in Georgia over the call and that he hoped they would be pursued.

“First of all, I do believe, with only 14 or 15 days left in this presidency, it would be a waste of our time here in the House to pursue impeachment,” Clyburn told host John Berman. “I suspect if all that I heard on this tape is to be investigated, there could very well be criminal charges brought by state and local governments down there in Georgia, both the state and of course Atlanta, and I would hope that that would be pursued. And that is something that can be pursued even after January 20.”

“I would hope that the House of Representatives would spend its time concentrating on getting ready for this new administration and getting our house in order in order to deliver for the American people so that we can get beyond this pandemic. We have got to do something within the first 90 to 100 days to get people vaccinated, to get people comfortable with the vaccinations, and that’s where I think our energy ought to be.”

