CNN’s Cuomo: ‘Mr. Bible Boy’ Marco Rubio Quotes Bible but ‘Never Speaks Truth to Power’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo called Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) “Mr. Bible boy” on Monday during his handoff to his colleague Don Lemon.

Lemon said, “The information you have is wrong. The data you have is wrong. This has already been investigated. So, for you Trump people who are out there, supporters, on the fence, if you are going to watch this on social media, the president said nothing on that call last night. None of it was true, except for the fact where he said this is Trump media, and there you go. It’s a self-fulfilling loop, a self-fulfilling prophecy that’s happening in Georgia. That’s another story. It’s a feedback loop that just keeps going around with just disinformation, disinformation, disinformation.”

Cuomo said, “I think you nail what we have to focus on also. Look, Trump, I believe, will be remembered as the worst. We’ve never seen anybody abuse the office the way he has, not in our lifetime. But the people, those who remain, the Kevin McCarthys, the people in the House, the people in the Senate.”

Lemon added, “Embarrassing, embarrassing.”

Referring to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Sen. Rubio, Cuomo continued, “Who are enabling this, who are complicit in it? You know, The man he called Lyin’ Ted, the man he called Little Marco. You know, Mr. Bible boy, you know, he’s got a Bible quote for every moment. He just never speaks truth to power or acts on any of it, in the interest of his own state or of this country. They remain, and they all know what they’re doing is bogus. They know what they’re doing on the 6th is bogus.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN