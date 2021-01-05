Kristi Noem Warns of ‘Consequences’ of Warnock, Ossoff Victories — No Mother ‘Wants to Raise Her Children on the Streets of Portland Today’

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) on Tuesday provided a warning about the “consequences” of Georgia voters selecting Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock over Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Noem, who has been campaigning for Perdue and Loeffler, told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the two Democratic candidates do not stand by law enforcement or enforcing laws, embrace socialism, and want to raise taxes. She warned that if the Democrats run every city and branch of the government, the lawlessness in Portland, OR, could be seen “coast-to-coast.”

“There is no mother that wants to raise her children on the streets of Portland today, and what we’re seeing in Democrat-run cities is what could happen coast-to-coast in this country if we let the Democrats run every single branch of Washington, D.C. and make the decisions going forward,” Noem outlined. “They have not stood by law enforcement officers. They’ve not enforced the law in this country, and we’re seeing that play out in the streets and the violence that is happening back and forth in the last several months. Listen, Kelly and David love our law enforcement. They recognize that we have laws in this country for a reason, and they should be enforced, and when they’re broken, there should be consequences. That is an important discussion in Georgia, but also I recognize people understand the Marxism, the communism, you know, the socialism discussion and what their life looks like six months from now if their expenses go up, if they have less money in their pocket because Democrats have raised taxes. We could in a year and a half, two years see $4 to $5 gasoline as a result of Democrat policy.”

“So, it is not just where the country will be 10 years from now. It’s about what does your budget, what does your family’s opportunities look like if we let Democrats do what they’ve actually been campaigning on,” she concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent