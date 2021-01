During an election night speech, Democratic senatorial candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock declared victory in his race against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA).

Warnock said, “I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia.”

He later added, “[E]very day I’m in the United States Senate, I will fight for you. I will fight for your family.”

